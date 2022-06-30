NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.04. 60,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,667,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 68.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.77.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSE:NG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

