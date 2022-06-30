Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 191,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,555,373 shares.The stock last traded at $84.51 and had previously closed at $84.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

