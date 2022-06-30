NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 5.4%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 229,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,048,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72.

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $77,490.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,743,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,093.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 243,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $170,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,859,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,001,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

