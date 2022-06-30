NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 5,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.31. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

