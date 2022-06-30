Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Up 4.6%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 57,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 89,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.67 million and a PE ratio of -14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

