NuCypher 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.16 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $117.59 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

