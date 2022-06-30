Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 233,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132,433 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 185.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NUW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,109. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

