Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in June

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NOM opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
