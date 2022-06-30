Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

