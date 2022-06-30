Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 7.1%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.27 and last traded at 3.27. 56,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,482,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

