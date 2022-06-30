Objective Capital Management LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,020,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.