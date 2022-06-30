Objective Capital Management LLC Buys 266 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $228.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

