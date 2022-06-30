Objective Capital Management LLC Buys 293 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.