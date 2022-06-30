Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,004,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

