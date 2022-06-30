Objective Capital Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $198.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

