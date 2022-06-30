Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $132.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.