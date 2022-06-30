Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 3.6% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.12% of Okta worth $28,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 47.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 9.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

