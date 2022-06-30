Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.36 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $69,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Okta by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,789,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

