Oldfield Partners LLP Makes New $107.91 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,279,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $107,911,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 11.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,440 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,555 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

