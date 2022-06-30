Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 1,099,324 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,720 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,099,324 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises approximately 3.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 1.08% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $28,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 890,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 175,876 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 619,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 532,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.