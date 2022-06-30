Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,985 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.36% of Omnicom Group worth $63,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 12,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,651. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

