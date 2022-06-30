Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 176,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,116,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 130,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

