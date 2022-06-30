Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $107.26 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,077.29 or 0.99970659 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 312,655,677 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

