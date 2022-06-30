Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd – Ophir High Conviction Fund (ASX:OPH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd – Ophir High Conviction Fund (ASX:OPH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

