Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,759 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $144,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $92,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

