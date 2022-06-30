O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $721.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $637.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $626.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

