O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 8.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $68,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

ORLY traded down $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $633.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,658. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.07. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

