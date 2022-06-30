Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $751.00

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $281,527.03 and $751.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00178478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.01280933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.