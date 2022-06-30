Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits Market Cap of $96.15 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.15 million and $53.94 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

