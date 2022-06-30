Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Reduced by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,825,000 after buying an additional 224,543 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after buying an additional 168,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $18,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.