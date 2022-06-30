Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

