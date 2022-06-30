Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

MRK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,315. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

