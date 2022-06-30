Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. 83,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,897,781. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.