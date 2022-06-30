Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,083 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.00. 74,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,990,677. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average is $350.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.