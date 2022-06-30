Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

