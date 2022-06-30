PAID Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $51,255.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00196544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.01033039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00102966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016084 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

