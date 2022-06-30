Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAM. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $20.74 on Monday. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

