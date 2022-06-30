Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.08

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 7626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -619.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

