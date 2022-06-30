Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

PLC stock opened at C$33.92 on Friday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$31.05 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

