Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.