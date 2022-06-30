Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,647 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 117.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.