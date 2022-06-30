Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $3.24 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

