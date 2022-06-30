Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,288. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

