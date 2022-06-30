Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Shares of NOC opened at $463.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

