Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,356 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $204.28. 1,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.03.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

