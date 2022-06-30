Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $93.63 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

