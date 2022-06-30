Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 3,909 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 86,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,005,209. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.