Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 911 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.90. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,613. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.