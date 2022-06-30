Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 3.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.40.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $114.71. 7,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,016. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

