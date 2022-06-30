Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Paychex by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

